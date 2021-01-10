Hxro (HXRO) One Day Volume Tops $342,844.00

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. Hxro has a total market cap of $32.50 million and approximately $342,844.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Bittrex. In the last week, Hxro has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00023804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00112388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00063769 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00244685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00061892 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,121.13 or 0.87901828 BTC.

About Hxro

Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,141,316 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro. The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia.

Hxro Token Trading

Hxro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

