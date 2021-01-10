IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Position Increased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.25.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 36,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.44, for a total transaction of $17,073,671.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $577,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $513.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.52. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $513.56.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

