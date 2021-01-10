IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Sells $77,765.81 in Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) insider Bruce Keyt sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $77,765.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,040.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

On Thursday, December 17th, Bruce Keyt sold 1,618 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $139,309.80.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $84.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.49. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -36.05 and a beta of -1.18.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on IGMS. BidaskClub cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.43.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.