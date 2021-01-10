Ignition (IC) Trading 260.9% Higher This Week

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Ignition coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $264,872.56 and $456.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 260.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,539.64 or 0.99917573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00016377 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013589 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00044686 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,386,586 coins and its circulating supply is 1,373,413 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

