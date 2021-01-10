Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Shares Gap Down to $5.05

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.05, but opened at $4.47. Image Sensing Systems shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 million, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter.

In other Image Sensing Systems news, Director Joseph Patrick Daly acquired 13,565 shares of Image Sensing Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $56,837.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,930.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 48,595 shares of company stock valued at $205,084 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

