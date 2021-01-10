IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) (CVE:IPT) Director Sells C$11,800.00 in Stock

IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) (CVE:IPT) Director Frederick William Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.18, for a total transaction of C$11,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 497,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$587,345.

Frederick William Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Frederick William Davidson sold 10,000 shares of IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$11,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Frederick William Davidson sold 10,000 shares of IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$9,400.00.

Shares of IPT stock opened at C$1.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IMPACT Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.22 and a 12 month high of C$1.25. The company has a market cap of C$142.90 million and a P/E ratio of -270.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.90.

IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) (CVE:IPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that IMPACT Silver Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

