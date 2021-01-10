Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of ILPT opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $24.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.25). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,708 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,967,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 268,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 119,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 106,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 78,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

