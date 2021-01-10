Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INFN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley lowered shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Infinera alerts:

In other Infinera news, Director Mark A. Wegleitner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 50,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $504,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 424,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,735,281. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Infinera in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 268.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,178,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,012. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. Infinera has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.