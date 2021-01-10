Insider Buying: SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) (LON:SSPG) Insider Buys £127.30 in Stock

SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) (LON:SSPG) insider Simon Smith purchased 38 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £127.30 ($166.32).

Simon Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 6th, Simon Smith purchased 66 shares of SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £124.08 ($162.11).

SSPG stock opened at GBX 336.60 ($4.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. SSP Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 136.80 ($1.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 694 ($9.07). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 332.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 254.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42.

SSPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 438.64 ($5.73).

About SSP Group plc (SSPG.L)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

