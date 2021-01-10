Insider Selling: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) COO Sells 8,563 Shares of Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) COO Kenneth D. Attaway sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $176,569.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,158.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $21.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

ASO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

