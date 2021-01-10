Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Sells $263,987.50 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $263,987.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,565.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $156.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $159.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 238.3% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 151,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,746,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

