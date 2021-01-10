Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells $906,900.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $906,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $74.36 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.38 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.17.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $564.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of eXp World by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

