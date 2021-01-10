Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $1,030,250.44 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,250.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,244,800.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE SQ opened at $241.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.44 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $246.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.29 and its 200-day moving average is $167.10.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Square by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.24.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

