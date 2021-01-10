Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells $329,249.76 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $94.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,785 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,564,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,191,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PGR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

