Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Sells 1,830 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total value of $602,234.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $979,300.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Karyn Smith sold 1,716 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $488,202.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.02, for a total value of $876,456.00.

Twilio stock opened at $360.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.64. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $374.49. The company has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $1,364,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter worth about $805,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Twilio by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. FBN Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.17.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

