Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $197,580.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $99.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.71 and a beta of 0.80. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.51.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vicor by 37.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 33,812 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 12.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Vicor by 185.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 42,788 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vicor by 15.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 99.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

