Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) & Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Financial Survey

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Insulet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Insulet and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet 2.20% 10.96% 1.81% Inari Medical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Insulet and Inari Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 1 12 7 0 2.30 Inari Medical 0 1 5 0 2.83

Insulet currently has a consensus target price of $240.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.50%. Inari Medical has a consensus target price of $79.17, indicating a potential downside of 5.85%. Given Inari Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than Insulet.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Insulet and Inari Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $738.20 million 23.73 $11.60 million $0.19 1,398.68 Inari Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Inari Medical.

Summary

Insulet beats Inari Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

