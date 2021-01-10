InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.20.

Shares of IDCC opened at $66.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.85. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $87.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in InterDigital by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

