International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICAGY shares. Redburn Partners downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Goodbody upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

ICAGY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 317,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,085. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.36. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($3.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.48) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 45.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

