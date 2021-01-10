Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ISNPY shares. AlphaValue upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale started coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS ISNPY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

