Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intuit from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $389.00.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit stock opened at $374.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $387.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Intuit by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Intuit by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.