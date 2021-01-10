Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sets New 52-Week High at $287.42

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $287.42 and last traded at $287.42, with a volume of 44076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $285.74.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 468,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 165,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after acquiring an additional 47,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

