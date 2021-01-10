Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,794 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,604% compared to the average daily volume of 164 call options.

NYSE THS opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 12,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $470,107.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $117,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,968 shares of company stock valued at $883,576 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 87.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 931,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,740,000 after acquiring an additional 434,356 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 788.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 225,661 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 148.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 289,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 172,854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 48.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 171,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,774,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,940,000 after purchasing an additional 113,038 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.