ION (ION) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 31.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. ION has a market capitalization of $226,707.99 and approximately $4.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ION has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00016707 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000595 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,491,610 coins and its circulating supply is 13,591,610 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ION can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

