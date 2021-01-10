IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IQE is the world leading supplier of semiconductor wafer products for wireless and optoelectronic components, photovoltaics and silicon based epitaxy. To fully leverage the most from your intellectual property, they can supply you with process optimized, cost effective, world-class wafers from any of their worldwide manufacturing sites. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded IQE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.75.

IQEPF stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. IQE has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $613.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 3.15.

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

