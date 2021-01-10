iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) Shares Down 0.6%

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.44 and last traded at $46.44. Approximately 2,177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 6,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.73.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMDY. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 674,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,176,000 after purchasing an additional 225,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter.

