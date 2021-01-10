iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 106,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 23,514 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 73.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 69,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 29,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $27.95 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $28.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99.

