iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Shares Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)’s share price shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.91 and last traded at $24.90. 244,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 226,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 242,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 24,740 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,405,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,212,000 after purchasing an additional 60,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.