iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.03 and last traded at $26.03. 5,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 3,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 44.98% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

