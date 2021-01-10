iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 9.50% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

