iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS) Trading Down 0.6%

iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $77.16 and last traded at $77.44. 19,757 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $77.92.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWGS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $783,000.

