iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Shares Up 0.8%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.53. 1,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 13,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) by 2,070.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.46% of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

