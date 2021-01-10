iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Sets New 12-Month High at $243.74

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $243.74 and last traded at $243.30, with a volume of 5149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.26.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWF)

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.