iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISD.V) (CVE:ISD) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISD.V) (CVE:ISD) were down 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 387,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 357,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.30 million and a PE ratio of -10.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISD.V) Company Profile (CVE:ISD)

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc, a data-focused software-as-a-service company, provides location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing solutions in North America. The company integrates with signage networks, kiosks, and point of sale devices to provide rich media content. It also offers Smart Antenna, a Bluetooth/Wi-Fi transceiver device that identifies mobile devices, such as phones and tablets, as well as to push messages to these devices when they are within 300ft.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISD.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISD.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.