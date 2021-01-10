Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.39

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.39 and traded as high as $5.20. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 9,706 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $426.55 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 35.23%.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to large and medium-sized companies, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

