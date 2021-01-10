ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Trading Up 3%

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) shares were up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $18.06. Approximately 1,098 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITTOY)

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation engages in the sale, maintenance, and support of computers and network systems, software development, and data center and support services in Japan, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Enterprise Business, Distribution Business, Telecommunication Business, Regional and Social Infrastructure Business, Financial Services Business, and IT Services Business.

