Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) PT Raised to C$9.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) had its target price raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

IVN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th.

IVN opened at C$7.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.26. The firm has a market cap of C$8.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,067.14. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.80 and a twelve month high of C$7.83. The company has a current ratio of 21.21, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

In other news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total transaction of C$31,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$590,335.02.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

