Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. G.Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.56.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY opened at $166.95 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.85.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.56%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 597.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after buying an additional 60,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.