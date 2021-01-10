James C. Hamilton Sells 19,375 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total value of $1,405,268.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,417,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $79.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.10 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $86.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.68.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

