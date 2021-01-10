James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 86.73 and a beta of 1.23. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 38,960 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 7.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 555,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 38,831 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 89.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

