James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.60.

JRVR opened at $54.10 on Thursday. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $177.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,772,000 after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,267,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 203,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 62,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 169,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

