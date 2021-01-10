Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jamf Holding Corp. provides technology solutions. Jamf Holding Corp. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Jamf alerts:

JAMF opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jamf stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Jamf Company Profile

There is no company description available for Jamf Holding Corp.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jamf (JAMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.