Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.61.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.00%.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

