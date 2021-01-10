Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Citigroup Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the company will earn $4.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share.

C has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

Shares of C stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $136.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.86.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Citigroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Citigroup by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Citigroup by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 38,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

