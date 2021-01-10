Jeffrey Osher Sells 13,500 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $824,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $255,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Osher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Jeffrey Osher sold 139,990 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,372,801.90.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jeffrey Osher sold 1,230 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $72,594.60.

On Friday, December 18th, Jeffrey Osher sold 8,880 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $525,696.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $35,715,365.25.

On Friday, November 27th, Jeffrey Osher sold 2,505 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $140,254.95.

Shares of GDOT opened at $59.61 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.63.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.66 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,796,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,564,000 after purchasing an additional 79,003 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2.3% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Green Dot by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 33.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 109,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GDOT shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

