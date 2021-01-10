Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) Hits New 12-Month High at $12,100.00

Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as £121 ($158.09) and last traded at £121 ($158.09), with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £102 ($133.26).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 728.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,399.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.53.

Jet2 plc (DTG.L) Company Profile (LON:DTG)

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

