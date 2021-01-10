JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Down 8.2%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) shares fell 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.04 and last traded at $66.40. 6,275,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 4,272,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JKS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BOCOM International upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, CICC Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

