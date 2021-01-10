John Wood Group’s (WDGJF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut John Wood Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded John Wood Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Wood Group has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

