Jon Christianson Sells 1,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $132,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 4th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total value of $134,445.00.

PLMR opened at $98.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.39. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 0.14.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.55 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Palomar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 31.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,234,000 after acquiring an additional 716,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Palomar by 3.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Palomar during the second quarter worth about $11,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

