Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL stock opened at $149.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $78.29 and a 52-week high of $178.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 73.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.